Review: Ne-Yo at the Brighton Centre

Much to my husband’s disappointment, I love to belt out a song.

So I was thrilled when I saw Ne-Yo was coming to Brighton and I’d get the chance to sing along to his top tunes without Worthing’s answer to Simon Cowell critiquing me.

He played at the Brighton Centre last night, and while it wasn’t a sell-out crowd, he still put on a real show.

Maybe it was because the gig had to be rearranged from earlier in the year, or because he hasn’t released any new music for a while.

Either way, my friend and I still loved joining in with all his well-known songs from the last decade – both ballads like So Sick and upbeat tracks like Beautiful Monster, where the whole crowd was up and dancing.

We also heard a few tracks from his upcoming album Good Man. The title track itself was pretty catchy, as was one of the slower numbers, but I thought a couple of the others sounded a little bit too much like standard album tracks, rather than potential number one singles.

He told the audience he was also a prolific songwriter for other people – something I hadn’t really realised – and he performed three hits he’d penned for other artists including Beyonce and Rhianna, which sounded great.

Most of his, in my opinion, best tracks, were saved for the last 20 minutes in a medley of dancey/R’n’B stuff like Turn Around, his 2012 duet with Conor Maynard.

It was a great end to a great night of fun and catchy tunes. Thanks Ne-Yo!

