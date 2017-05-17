Search

Quick and simple vegetarian recipes

Wholewheat Spaghetti with Cherry Tomatoes. The Vegetarian Society

Wholewheat Spaghetti with Cherry Tomatoes. The Vegetarian Society

National Vegetarian Week May 15 - 21 is all about getting stuck in and going veggie for the week.

However, if your mind goes blank when it comes to creating a meal without meat and seafood here are a few recipes to help inspire you.