Pull together to help Jamie’s Wish

Volunteers are needed by Jamie’s Wish Trust for its 11th annual family fun day.

Taking place at Linden Park in Littlehampton on Saturday, July 22, the fun day has an extensive programme from 11am to 5pm.

People who can spare anything from a little time to all day are welcome for jobs like setting up, litter picking and acting as the mascot.

Set up will be from 5am to 10am on the day and the stalls will need manning from 11am to 4pm.

Co-founder Jody Lee said: “Helpers will be given one free bar drink, provided lunch and, of course, the good benevolent feeling of helping a charity to help others.”

Jamie’s Wish Trust, which is now a charitable incorporated organisation, is based in 3 Church Street, Littlehampton. Pop in to see the new office secretary, Sue Allen, Tuesday to Friday, 9.30am to 1.30pm, or email info@jamieswish.co.uk for more information.