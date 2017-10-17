PREVIEW: Emeli Sande at the Brighton Centre

She exploded into the charts in 2012, and now Emeli Sande is back with a new album and tour.

And the good news for all of us living locally is that she’ll be stopping off in Brighton this week.

The tour will be in support of Emeli’s hugely acclaimed second studio album ‘Long Live The Angels’, and will be at the Brighton Centre on Thursday (October 19).

According to critics, ‘Long Live The Angels’ is a mesmerising journey through the triumphs and tragedies of the last few years of Emeli Sandé’s extraordinary life.

Her critically acclaimed number one record, ‘Our Version Of Events’ was the biggest selling album of 2012 and second biggest selling album of 2013.

It was also certified seven times platinum, spent seven non-consecutive weeks at No.1 and exceeded The Beatles’ previous record by spending 63 consecutive weeks in the top 10 and selling over 4.6 million copies worldwide.

The Aberdonian scored three UK number 1 singles including ‘Next to Me’ which is certified platinum in the USA, with over 1.5 million singles sold.

For details of this event, or to book others at the Brighton Centre, see the website