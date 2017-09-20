PICTURES: Worthing welcomes food lovers to enjoy its ‘best festival yet’

Visitors enjoyed a huge variety of delicious cuisine at this year’s Worthing Food Festival, which many are callling the ‘best festival yet’.

Now in its sixth year, the festival was held in Steyne Gardens, with stalls outside and a kitchen with additional stalls inside a giant marquee, on Saturday and Sunday.

After a survey was held after last year’s event, asking what people were hoping to see at the next festival, many visitors expressed an interest in experiencing Japanese food next time around.

This year, the organisers invited sushi chef Yuki Gomi, author of Sushi at Home, and made sure to host a Japanese stall.

There were 53 stalls in total, representing every continent, and countries from Czechoslovakia to Spain.

Between 25,000-30,000 people are thought to have visited the festival, with stalls for doughnuts and oysters selling out by early afternoon.

Sharon Clarke, Worthing Town Centre manager and organiser of the festival, said: “Thank you to everyone in Worthing for supporting the festival. Last year we welcomed around 20,000 people, so this has been our busiest festival yet.

“I now have people asking if we can host two a year!

“We really want to establish Worthing as a food destination - we have lots of local traders at the festival, and we want to show people that there are some fantastic places to eat and drink here.”

Worthing Town Council Initiative also produces a food and drink guide to the town, which was distributed to festival goers over the weekend.

Find out more at www.worthingtowncentre.co.uk

• All pictures by Eddie Mitchell.