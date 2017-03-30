Win tickets to see Little Mix in Sussex!

Five pairs of tickets are up for grabs to see Little Mix perform at the South of England Event Centre in Ardingly, West Sussex on Friday, September 1.

You and a friend can go to the concert and see all the action from the Golden Circle –standing tickets in the closest area to the stage.

To win tickets, simply email phil.hewitt@chiobserver.co.uk giving your name, address and day-time phone number and putting Little Mix in the subject line or write to Little Mix, c/o Phil Hewitt, Chichester Observer, Suite 3, First Floor, City Gates, 2-4 Southgate, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 8DJ. Entries to be received by midnight on April 30. Only the winners will be contacted. All other entries will be destroyed.

The world’s biggest girl band are performing as part of their Summer Shout Out tour.

Since 2011, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have established themselves as one of British pop’s brightest acts. Together as Little Mix they have sold more than 7 million records, had four UK number-one singles and all four of their albums have reached platinum status in the UK.

2016 was an incredible year for the band with another massive number-one single Shout Out To My Ex, and their album Glory Days shooting straight to number one in the official albums chart. The record spent a total of five weeks in the peak position and is the quickest selling album in the UK charts by a girl group since Destiny’s Child’s Survivor in 2001. It is also the longest-reigning girl group number-one album of the millennium.

A spokesman said: “Pop acts like Little Mix don't come along that often. Growing better and bolder with each new album, they understand the brilliance of pop music and how it relates to their passionate and loyal fan base.

“The girls will perform their signature hits, including Shout Out to My Ex, Black Magic, Hair and Wings, alongside tracks from their new album Glory Days in what will be an amazing evening in one of the most popular event venues in Sussex.”

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.little-mix.com or www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

