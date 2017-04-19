Top indie band line up return date for Worthing

Renowned indie band, Turin Brakes, will play Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on the June 23.

Coastal Music Ltd have announced that support will come from local band, Delta Dawn.

This show offers a unique live performance set-up for Turin Brakes, who will be performing ‘in the round’, with both seated and standing tickets available.

They will be performing songs from their new critically acclaimed album, Lost Property, as well as all the old hits from their back catalogue.

Formed in Balham, South West London, in 1999 by childhood friends Olly Knights and Gale Paridjanian, they are now joined by long term collaborators Rob Allum and Eddie Myer.

Turin Brakes signed to French label Source in 2000 and released their Mercury Music Prize nominated debut album The Optimist followed by Ether Song which went straight to the top 5 in the album charts & featured the top 3 hit single Pain Killer.

They are commonly considered one of the finest and most influential indie bands of the last decade and have sold well over a million records to date, inspiring artists as diverse as The Staves and Flux Pavilion.

Edward Kilroy, Coastal Music Ltd Co Manager says: “This will be the fourth time Turin Breaks perform in Worthing, after selling out all of their previous shows in the town. We’re really excited to welcome them back and this time in the amazing surroundings of our very own Pavilion Theatre, it will be a great experience offering fans both seated and standing tickets, along with the venue’s latest state of the art sound system.”

For booking enquiries call the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 or visit worthingtheatres.co.uk.