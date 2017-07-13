Student and teacher relationship celebrated at Festival of Chichester

After two years as music student and teacher, Anna Foye and Georgie Warden are marking the end of the relationship with a one-off fundraising gig at the Oxmarket in Chichester.

On July 15 at 7.30pm they will be hosting a fun night, performing an eclectic mix of contemporary music.

This is the second time Anna has performed as part of the Festival of Chichester.

Anna (16), a previous winner of Open Mic UK, is going on to study music full time. Georgie, as well as developing her own singing career, continues to grow her reputation as a teacher and musical director.

Anna said: “The last four years of learning have been amazing for building my knowledge, confidence and, of course, an amazing circle of friends. I have been lucky and privileged with the opportunities I have had. The development of Ovation Music is really important for keeping music accessible and alive.

“At a more personal level, Georgie Warden (and the other CMA tutors) have really helped and supported my own growth. This gig with Georgie is the perfect way to show my thanks, whilst raising funds to help others with their own music.”

Georgie said: “Anna and I have had such fun over the last few years, and this is the perfect way for us to take a bow to end this part of our relationship as student and teacher. Our friendship is one that will go on forever, and no doubt we will be collaborating again somewhere down the road, but this gig is going to be something special and fun so you want to be there!”

Tickets (£5) are available from CMA or at the Oxmarket or by contacting Steve Foye at stevenfoye@btinternet.com.

