Samba band open to people with ‘sense of fun’

Celebration Samba has come a long way since the first event at Haskins Garden Centre Roundstone.

This year marks the 14th year for the samba band and community group, playing and promoting samba music across the south.

Brian Wheeler, one of the leaders, said: “Celebration Samba is now firmly established as a group and you are likely to see us playing out and about at many local carnivals and other events both near and far, taking in Salisbury, Robertsbridge, Crawley and Cardiff.

“Celebration Samba now boasts more than 40 members of all ages in its Bateria. From the surdos, players of the large drums, who provide the main beat for many of the pieces, to reps and snares who play some great rolling rhythms, to the high-pitched tams, bells and shakers, we all play our part in creating the sweet sound of samba music.”

The team is made up of young and young at heart, from all walks of life and all are welcome to join in the fun. The band even provides the instruments.

Brian added: “You don’t need to be able to read music, just come along, join in, have fun and play. We provide the drums, all you need is a sense of fun.”

The first rehearsal for 2017 was will be held today at Ivy Arch Studios, in Ivy Arch Road, Worthing, 7.30pm to 9pm. Newcomers of all ages and abilities are welcome to pop along. Rehearsals are £3 per week or £10 a month, with the first session free. Under 16s free with an accompanying adult.

Visit www.celebrationsamba.co.uk for more information or find Celebration Samba on Facebook.