Musical Malarkey in Chichester

Musical cabaret group All That Malarkey return to Chichester once again for an evening of Christmas fun.

Composer, accompanist and music director David Harrington said: “It’ll be our fourth year returning to Chichester for our popular show Camp as Christmas. Local audiences go mad for it which is very humbling!

Performing at venues all over the UK, ATM will be at St John’s Chapel, Chichester at 7.30pm on Tuesday, December 20.

“Classically trained singers who provide bespoke arrangements of pop to opera and everything in between, All That Malarkey’s previous performances include dates at Classic FM, Covent Garden BBC London, Birmingham Hippodrome and The Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

“Fast becoming known for their strikingly-original classical interpretations of pop, musical theatre, power ballads and festive favourites, ATM’s shows are as warm and jolly as Santa himself, with vocals that will knock your socks off.

“Including everything from Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas to Fairytale of New York and Santa Baby, interspersed with classic carols and ATM’s trade mark comedy mash-ups (this year our fabulous Christmas Number 1s medley is not to be missed!), All That Malarkey always delivers a memorable, joyous, and top-quality performance.”

