Music marathon in Brighton

Musicians are planning a 21-hour marathon piano concert to raise funds for the Steinway grand piano in St Luke’s Church, Queens Park, Brighton.

Event organiser Adam Swayne, of the University of Chichester, who will be among the performers, said: “Thirty-five professional and amateur pianists will play the entire 840 repetitions of Erik Satie’s Vexations in a concert starting at 7.30pm on August 26 and continuing without a break until 4.30pm the next day.

“The performance will be accompanied by a live tweetalong from the @TheVexator account, and the performers are seeking sponsorship via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/piano-restoration.”

Adam explained: “Our beloved Steinway is going to piano hospital for a few months, and the bill will come to £10,000. The old piano is a great asset to the church, but it needs a complete overhaul – repairing splits in the soundboard, replacing felts, re-stringing the piano, regulating the keys, action, dampers and pedal mechanism etc.

“Satie composed this atmospheric and mesmeric piece in 1893 following a difficult break-up with his girlfriend, and it wasn’t performed in its entirety until 1963 in a concert organised by notorious experimentalist John Cage.”

A complete programme for the performance may be found at www.adamswayne.com/vexations. To find out more about the series, visit www.stlukesconcerts.webeden.co.uk or contact musicandwineatstlukes@gmail.com to join the mailing list.