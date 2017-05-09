Legendary singer/songwriter announces Worthing date

Legendary singer-songwriter and member of the Moody Blues Justin Hayward will be stopping off at Worthing in support of his latest album release All The Way.

The possessor of one of the most recognisable voices in rock, Justin will be performing new songs from the album as well as Moody Blues favourites.

He will be at Worthing Assembly Halls on Saturday September 23.

Tickets go on sale Friday (May 12) at 10am from Ticketline.co.uk, Ticketmaster.co.uk or the venues direct.

Support on all dates will come from Mike Dawes.

All The Way includes the newly released single The Wind of Heaven, a heartfelt song about a wounded warrior who has left his soul on the battlefield and is having a difficult time adjusting to being home.

The song is dedicated to all of those who have served their country. The song has received standing ovations worldwide.

Justin himself said: “I’m always so thrilled to have the opportunity to tour in the UK, particularly at this time in in my career when no one knows what the future holds. I’m bringing my ‘song writing’ guitars from home on the road with me, so the gigs will have the feel and sound of my music room along with the vibe I was feeling as I wrote the songs.

“I look forward to singing and playing new songs and old songs, particularly Forever Autumn, which I only get to perform in my solo show, and The Wind Of Heaven from the forthcoming movie, and also to tell the real stories behind all the songs and the events that surrounded them at the time.

“It’s a joy to share a stage with such wonderful young and inspiring talents as Mike Dawes (one of a new generation of brilliant young guitar masters - worth the price of admission alone) and Julie Ragins, a truly exceptional musician and singer. She and I have shared stages all over the world for many years, loving the music we play, both with the Moody Blues and solo. I look forward to seeing you on the road.”

As the driving force behind The Moody Blues, Justin penned classics like Nights in White Satin, New Horizons, Question, The Voice and Your Wildest Dreams.

Justin’s solo career began in 1977 with Songwriter. In 1978 Justin had a worldwide hit with the timeless Forever Autumn from the War of the Worlds.

In 1980, Justin released his second solo album Night Flight, a mixture of his own songs and those of other writers.

His last solo studio album was the critically-acclaimed Spirits of the Western Sky in 2013, his first since 1996’s The View From The Hill.