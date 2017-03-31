Iron Tyger unleased on Chichester!

The 80s-rock revival comes to Chichester on Saturday, April 8.

Spokesman Bob Carruthers said: “It’s time for leather, spandex and lace galore as Iron Tyger unleash their powerful repertoire of stadium anthems which are set to rock The Chichester Inn from 8pm.

“Iron Tyger are the hard-rocking band from Brighton fronted by Roz Smith, the girl singer who was coached by Deep Purple and Whitesnake rock legend David Coverdale. Roz and her bandmates in Iron Tyger have certainly taken the lessons from the master to heart.

“Iron Tyger’s unique repertoire of classic rock anthems is a firm favourite with rock audiences throught the country. Iron Tyger combine iconic tunes from rock legends like AC/DC, Bon Jovi, Iron Maiden Aerosmith and Whitesnake with clever rock-flavoured twists on classic hits from 80s artists such as Aha and Madonna – all delivered with the powerful and passionate performance that has become the band’s trademark!”

Earlier this year Iron Tyger came to the attention of promoter Harry Boulter, of Time Machine Records, and a debut gig at the Chichester Inn was organised.

Harry said: “I’m thrilled to be able to bring Iron Tyger to the Chichester Inn on April 8. They are a fantastic band, and the set is packed full of the most-loved rock classics contrasted with a sprinkling of unexpected surprises from the pop world.

“It’s a show that has something for everyone. Lead vocalist Roz Smith is a real revelation. She is absolute dynamite. As a vocalist she was mentored by David Coverdale and it shows. When she is on stage it’s hard to credit most of these classic songs were originally sung by men, but as a hugely-talented female vocalist Roz handles these stadium anthems with wonderful confidence and a Joan Jett-style swagger. The band are rock hard and really get into the big-hair 80s vibe. It makes for a wonderful party atmosphere. I’d love everyone who loves classic rock to come and join us at The Chichester Inn.

“Iron Tyger’s growing legions of fans love to rock out to their glorious up-tempo version of 99 Red Balloons which is fast becoming the Iron Tyger anthem. Other Iron Tyger stage favourites include Whiskey In The Jar, Ace Of Spades and Summer of 69.”

The gig starts at 9pm. Doors 8pm. Tickets on sale from Time Machine Records in the Almshouse Arcade, The Hornet and also from the venue or call 01243 783185.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.