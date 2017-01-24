Harpsichord recital in Pagham

The Pagham Concert Series (PCS) continues with a recital from David Pollock.

Series organiser Andrew Naylor wanted for some years to bring professional musicians, performing high-quality music, to Pagham.

“The Church of St Thomas à Becket in Church Lane provides the perfect venue for all kinds of music.

“The series is entering its second season. The inaugural concert was given by Mark Wardell, one-time assistant organist of Chichester Cathedral. Other artists have included The Parnassian Ensemble, the captivating classical guitarist Amanda Cook, the liquid-gold sounding flute quartet Flooti Tooti and the highly-polished viola playing of Lis Peskett, accompanied so sensitively by Richard Allum – The Little London Duo.

“2017 promises to be another exciting year of music in the PCS. We are very excited to be welcoming David Pollock, the highly-acclaimed international harpsichordist, to St Thomas à Becket’s on Saturday, January 28 at 7.30pm. He will be performing a varied programme, presenting the music with his alluring humour, all played on his beautiful two-manual harpsichord which promises to look and sound stunning.”

Tickets on 07758 657775 and on the door.

