Chichester's musical family in concert

The Luc family are the latest guests in the Last Friday Concerts Series at St George’s Church, Cleveland Road, Chichester.

Spokeswoman Geraldine Burrows said: “On Friday, August 25, starting at 7.30pm, the Luc fami-ly will be playing piano and cello works by various composers (Mozart, Schumann, Chopin, De-bussy, Ravel and more). Solo and duet pieces will be performed, as well as the Ravel Piano Con-certo in G major, with the orchestra being played on a second piano!

“The Luc family have been living in Chichester for over 25 years and all of them are studying or working in music. Anva, father is a piano tuner and Yuriko, mother, teaches Japanese and the piano. Imy and Maria are currently at the Royal Northern College of Music and have previously studied at the specialist music school, Chetham’s School of Music in Manchester. Kenji will be also studying at Chetham’s this coming September, having recently finished at the Junior Guild-hall School of Music in London.”

Admission £10 to include interval refreshments. Tickets available on the door or in advance from the Parish Office on 01243 782885.

