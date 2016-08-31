Busy final few months of 2016 for Chichester-based music group

With more than 100 members to please, Funtington Music Group is promising four great events this autumn to round off an excellent year of musical enjoyment.

As chairman David Tinsley explains: “This includes an extra event on Wednesday, October 19 to showcase four of our bursary holders who return to demonstrate their professional skills gained since leaving Chichester University.

“We start on Wednesday, September 14 with six brilliant string players from the popular Ensemble Reza who come back to Chichester to perform the Brahms Sextet No.2 and Tchaikovsky’s Souvenir de Florence; an event not to be missed! This is followed on Wednesday, October 5 by a welcome return by the versatile Peter Medhurst who presents a multi-media lecture-recital Dissecting Schubert based on his highly-acclaimed one-day course in London.

“Our final autumn event on Wednesday, November 9 is entitled Mainly Mozart. The highly-regarded New London Chamber Ensemble gives us the opportunity to hear unusual and little known Mozart works originally composed for mechanical instruments but arranged for this outstanding wind quintet by contemporary British composers.

“All of these musical delights are made possible by a loyal and generous group of members who, over the years, have enabled our charity to grant 25 bursaries to help Chichester University graduates to go to conservatoires for professional studies. We also fund annual performance prizes and purchase musical instruments for practice and performance. By the end of this year, some £57,000 will have been spent on these charitable objectives.

“Membership costs £75 for the year but we are offering our exciting autumn programme to new members joining us in September for just £35, a saving of £25 on individual ticket prices of £15.

“Please come and join us – an extra ten members would help us to start 2017 with the resources to pay for more professional musicians to provide us with stimulating events and to build our charity funds to help more students with their future careers.

“Ring our membership secretary Elizabeth Stanley on 01243 378900 if you would like to join us for the rest of this year. Full details of all events are on our website funtingtonmusicgroup.org.uk and are held at 7.30pm on Wednesdays in the University of Chichester Chapel. Tickets for non-members are £15 on the door or can be reserved on 01243 378900.”

