Men asked to walk in women’s shoes

Domestic abuse charity Safe in Sussex is seeking men to join its fun sponsored walk to unite against violence to women.

Men are asked to wear women’s shoes for the short walk along Worthing seafront on Sunday, August 6.

Louise Gisbey, fundraising and marketing manager, said: “Sadly, two women a week are killed by their current or ex-partner.

“We are asking men to unite together against violence to women. We know there are so many good men out there and we would love them to participate in our fun sponsored walk in women’s shoes, with fancy dress optional.

“Demand for our services continues to rise and we are hoping this event will raise awareness of our work as well as much-needed funds.

Safe in Sussex provides refuge accommodation for women and their children, as well as community programmes which include healthy relationship education to young people.

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman and Worthing mayor Alex Harman will be starting the walk.

Any men interested in taking part should contact fundraising@safeinsussex.org.uk or visit www.safeinsussex.org.uk