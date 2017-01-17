Huge support for the county’s premier food awards

Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2017 has attracted more than 13,000 public votes to recognise the county’s brightest and best food professionals.

A spectacular sold-out awards ceremony and banquet, hosted by awards patron Sally Gunnell OBE and BBC Sussex’s Danny Pike, takes place on February 1 at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.

Guests will join hundreds of leaders in the food, drink and farming industry and be treated to a ‘Sussex bubbly and ale reception’ followed by a seven-course banquet created by Sodexo Prestige Principal Chef, Malcolm Emery and his catering team at the Amex Stadium.

Paula Seager, co-director of Natural Partnerships CIC, which runs the awards, said: “Tickets for the banquet sold out in record time this year and we are now very busy getting everything ready for the big night which is only a couple of weeks away.

“We thoroughly enjoy organising these awards, which of course couldn’t happen without the support of all our amazing sponsors.

“The awards ceremony offers a great networking opportunity, where our superb grand finalists can meet the judges and get to dress up and spend an evening with fellow foodies who are passionate about local Sussex produce.”

Now in its 11th year, the awards are all about supporting local farmers, food and drink producers and the outlets that use and sell this superb local fare.

Winners in all ten categories, including Sussex butcher, food producer, drink producer, farmer, young chef, farmers’ market, food shop, eating experience, newcomer and street food vendor of the year, will be announced on the night.

For more information, and results, visit www.sussexfoodawards.biz