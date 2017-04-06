Grapplers set to face off in Easter spectacular at the Assembly Hall

Doug Williams and Flash Barker, pictured in mid-air action in one of the iconic images of Premier Promotions wrestling, are among the stars who will be appearing at the Worthing Assembly Hall next week.

The show, possibly the last at the Assembly Hall after an era spanning over 60 years, will feature arguably the biggest line-up of recent times, including two huge tag team matches and a potential 20-man, over the top rope, American rumble finale.

Multi-decorated PFA champion Williams and another former American TNA superstar, Mark Haskins, are the headliners on the Easter spectacular on Monday (April 10) that will also include three of the highest flyers in the grappling game, “Wonder Kid” Jonny Storm, Wade Fitzgerald and “Dazzling” Darrell Allen.

Haskins, who cut his teeth on Premier Promotions shows and became the youngest wrestler to hold a PWF title when he was part of a championship-winning tag team, is now one of the biggest names in British wrestling but has not been seen in the Worthing arena since 2010.

Former heavyweight No.1 Barker, meanwhile, is coming out of retirement especially to figure on the show, where he is likely to face his old adversary Williams in one of the night’s tag matches, while another ring legend, ex-world champion Steve Grey, now a top referee, will also be making a one-off wrestling appearance.

Other stars in action on what promises to be a nostalgic and emotional night for grappling fans, when the principal combatants will have racked up a phenomenal total of 1,225 appearances for top UK matchmakers Premier Promotions, will include WWE wrestler Andy Simmonz, local favourite Barry Cooper and the colourful self-styled “Prince of Mumbai” Rishi Ghosh.

Tickets, including special reserved ringside seats and discounts for advance bookings, are available from the box office, telephone 01903 206206, or online via the Worthing Theatres website.