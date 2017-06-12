Gardeners watch weather ahead of open gardens

Walberton Open Gardens promises to be the best yet.

This year has been so dry and warm that many plants are appearing much earlier than usual, so some are desperately hoping their garden will be just right on the big day.

There will be more than 20 beautiful gardens open in Walberton and Binsted on Sunday, June 18, from 12pm to 5pm.

Peter Brown, one of the organisers, said: “This promises to be the best year ever. Some of the gardens are large with sweeping lawns and impressive borders, while others are beautiful little courtyard gardens.

“As the gardens are well spread, we are providing a shuttle service to help people reach the more distant gardens.”

Car parking will be at the playing field, where visitors can buy tickets at £5, children free. There will be a plant stall and other attractions, including classic cars, on the playing field, while fantastic cream teas will be served at the village hall, accompanied by gentle live music from CLJ.

Any surplus funds will be shared with the charity JustDifferent, which is based in the village.