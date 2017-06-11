‘Fryer’ Tuck to make an appearance at fête

With the welcome arrival of Father Peter Mallinson as the new vicar of the parishes of Bury with Houghton, Coldwaltham and Hardham, the much-loved Bury Church Fête promises an exciting new attraction for this year.

Taking place at Dorset House School, just off the A29, on Saturday, July 29, the fête will this year feature chips cooked by your very own ‘Fryer’ Tuck.

Father Peter said: “I’m very hands on when it comes to raising funds for our local churches and over the years, my wife and I have found our niche in frying chips to sell at our church fêtes to do our bit to raise funds.

“We’ve got it down to a fine art now with a full industrial fryer ready to serve hungry fête visitors.”

Father Peter’s chips have proved a huge success at his previous parish but are by no means the only attraction for fête visitors this year.

Also new for 2017 is the attendance of ABC Animal Sanctuary from West Chiltington, with their much-loved goat Homer and Shetland pony Buddy.

Meanwhile, traditional stalls include the fashion boutique, homemade cakes and chutneys – also courtesy of Father Peter by the way, plants, bric-a-brac, tombola, silent auction and much more.

A bouncy castle and slide plus children’s games are on the lower lawn, leaving adults to enjoy cream teas, the barbecue with Charlie’s Farm Shop burgers and sausages, and the bar, supplied by Harveys of Lewes.

The fête opens at 1pm for the barbeque, chips and bar. Stalls open at 2pm then everything closes at 5pm.

Entry is £2 per person but free for children under 10. Chips are £1 per cone.

The Bury Church fête supports the upkeep of the four churches in the Arun Churches benefice – St John the Evangelist Church in Bury, St Giles’ Church in Coldwaltham, St Botolph’s Church in Hardham and St Nicholas’ Church in Houghton. Nestled at the foot of the picturesque South Downs, the parishes are linked on their eastern boundary by the River Arun.

The four churches date from the 11th to 13th century and contain interesting, even unique, features.