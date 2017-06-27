Family fun day to help dad with cancer

An action-packed day of fun and activities for the whole family is planned to raise money for a dad battling cancer.

Doug and Sara Banks set up a website to tell Michele Ammolla’s story and now friends have helped organise the biggest fundraising event so far.

Michele, 44, of Parham Road, Findon Valley, has terminal rectal cancer and the aim is to fund treatment so he can have as much time as possible with his wife Georgina and sons William and Henry.

Sara said: “I’m good friends with Miggy through our children, who attend Vale School in Findon Valley. Myself and others have been heading the Meds4Miggy campaign to help raise funds for necessary treatment to prolong the life of Miggy, who has terminal cancer.

“The thought of his children losing their dad in a year or two is devastating and we want to do everything possible to help them have their dad for the maximum time possible.

“We decided to hold a large family fun day at Worthing Rugby Club and want as many people to attend to not only raise large amounts of money but to also raise awareness.”

The family fun day takes places on Saturday from 10am to 4pm at Worthing Rugby Club, Roundstone Lane, Angmering, with free entry and parking.

Fun activities on offer from £1 a go include a dog show, family fun run, bowling alley and lob a loo roll.

There will be other stalls and refreshments, plus live music from Floozie Grooves, a DJ and performances from Kelz Kidz Partyz, Twilight Mascots and Udance UK.

Visit www.meds4miggy.com for more information or follow Meds4Miggy on Facebook for the latest updates.