Crafts and gifts at Christmas fair

Jamie’s Wish Trust is holding a Christmas craft and gift fair with live music.

Stalls will be set up at St Mary’s Church hall, Littlehampton, on Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

They will include Spotty Cat Crafts, Go Go Buttons, The Crafty Mum, Kids Bee Happy, Jo Jo’s Sweet Cabin, Crafty Creations, and Way Out There and Back.

Maddalene O’Keefe and her friends, whose company name is Somnium, will be selling necklaces as part of Young Enterprise.

Music will be provided by Mica Alice Music and refreshments will be available. There will also be a tombola and a raffle.

Sue Allen, charity administrator, said: “Come and shop for your Christmas gifts and support the work of Jamie’s Wish. We look forward to seeing you.”

Jamie’s Wish Trust is based in Church Street, Littlehampton. The office is open 9.30am to 2.30pm on Tuesdays, 9.30am to 3pm Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The trust sends wish boxes across England and Wales to children and young adults who are battling cancer, in order to bring a little joy during a challenging time.