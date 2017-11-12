Coffee morning for garden funds

Fundraising to help maintain a memorial and garden in Rustington continues with a coffee morning.

The Chaucery Memorial and Memorial Garden, in Chaucer Avenue, commemorates the victims of a plane crash on February 17, 1945, which killed three civilians and the two-man crew of the Mosquito aircraft.

The plane had taken off from RAF Ford but crashed into bungalows fron No.46 to No.52. The memorial was unveiled on February 17, 2010.

The coffee morning, with free entry, will be held on Saturday, November 18, from 10am to midday at St Andrew’s Church hall, Holmes Lane, Rustington.

There will be craft stalls, homemade cards, jewellery, books, gingerbread houses and cakes, plus a raffle, all raising money for ongoing maintenance.

Raffle prizes would be appreciated.

Bill Kelsey, chairman of the Chaucery Memorial Group, said: “Our continuing efforts of the volunteers in maintaining the memorial and memorial garden in Chaucer Avenue have been recognised with awards in the 2017 In Bloom competitions, winning outstanding in the south and south east region it’s your neighbourhoods category, the Royal Horticultural Society’s National Certificate of Distinction and a certificate of excellence for community groups from Rustington In Bloom.”