Talented dance students earn prestigious places

Dance Industry Studios in Littlehampton will celebrate the end of a successful school year at the annual summer show.

Among those performing will be talented students Arlen Camburn-Morrissey, Kaitlyn Moore and Reuben Natale, who have earned full-time places at the Royal Ballet School in September.

The school is also saying goodbye to four senior girls, Cleo Badcock, Jessica Child, Carly Jellett and Georgia Spight, who are graduating with scholarships to train professionally at Rambert School of Ballet, London Contemporary Dance School, The Brighton Academy and The Centre Performing Arts College respectively.

They will all perform with the studios for the last time in the summer show, which will be held at the Windmill Theatre in Littlehampton on Saturday, July 15.

School principal Muriel Bordenave, who has run the school for more than three decades, is delighted with the continued success.

“I am immensely proud of what my teachers and pupils have achieved this year, it’s clear that there is a lot of talent in the local area,” she said.

“We would love to hear from anyone who loves to sing or dance to try out some classes in September and join us at the school.”

Showcase performances are at 2.30pm and 7pm. The show will be packed full of award-winning dance and musical theatre numbers. Tickets are available from Dance Industry Studios, Sparks Court and at the theatre box office on the day.