New Living History Festival this weekend

Families are being invited to step back in time this weekend at the Weald & Downland Living Museum’s first ever Living History Festival.

Held this Saturday and Sunday (June 3 and 4) at the popular Singleton open air museum, visitors will witness a medieval tournament, watch Saxon craftspeople making beautiful items and experience the sights and smells of a Tudor market.

During the special weekend people have the chance to walk through many different eras, from Roman to the 20th century.

Scores of re-enactors will provide a glimpse into a different age and activities will be located across the museum site, with timed events in the field arena.

Located at the entrance to the South Downs National Park near Chichester, the fascinating Weald and Downland Living Museum is a living collection of more than 50 traditional rural buildings which have been saved from being demolished.

The recent completion of the Gateway Project has seen three new interactive galleries open, housing a new visitor centre, shop and cafe.

For more details and tickets for the Living History Festival click here

