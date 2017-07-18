Minitature art in Chichester this week

The Society of Limners 2017 summer exhibition comes to the John Rank Gallery at the Oxmarket Centre of Arts, Chichester this week – a chance to enter the fascinating world of art in miniature

Society administrator Richard East said: “Around 250 miniature paintings will be on display featuring portraits, birds, animals, flowers, landscapes, still life, silhouettes, calligraphy and many other subjects.

“Many Sussex artists, plus others from the rest of the UK and Europe, are exhibiting and selling work in the exhibition.

“Paintings by 44 artists will be in the exhibition, which is open July 18-23.

“Members of the society range from amateurs who paint solely for enjoyment to internationally known professional artists such as Pauline Denyer-Baker, Eric Kincaid and Bill Mundy.

“This free admission exhibition is open from 10am to 4.30pm (some works may be removed from the show during the final day) and last year attracted around 1,500 visitors.

“Most of the works on show will be for sale at prices from around £90. The choice of subject for the special section at this year’s exhibition, Reflections, has attracted a record 20 entries.

“The exhibition is stewarded by members of the society who are able to answer questions about miniature painting and the society’s activities.

“An innovation this year is that a small open exhibition of small paintings is included.

“This new idea, which we hope to repeat next year, is designed to attract interest from painters who may not have thought of miniature painting but who prefer a small format.

“A display will illustrate the differences between true miniatures and other small paintings.”

Acting chairman of the society Amanda Laman said: “Like many art societies, the Society of Limners has difficulty attracting new members.

“If you would like to know more, do come along to our exhibition, talk to our stewards and pick up information about the Society.

“We run painting weekends in Surrey twice a year to which non-members are welcome to come and paint alongside our members.

“For more information, see our website or contact the administrator.”

The Society of Limners was founded in 1986 by the late Elizabeth Davys Wood. The Society encourages the revival of miniature painting, which dates back to Tudor times, and has a rule that no painting may be larger than seven inches by five. including the frame, though many are only three by two or even smaller. “To Limn” means to paint “in little”.

Nicholas Hilliard, Court painter to Elizabeth I, was one of the best-known limners of all time.

