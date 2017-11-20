Film review: Lost in Paris (4 out of 5)

This relatively short (83 minutes), low budget, quirky movie is one of the funniest films I’ve had the pleasure of seeing this year.

It’s written, directed and stars film-making duo Dominique Abel and Fiona Gordon in a simple tale that combines slapstick with slightly surreal comedy.

Gordon plays Fiona, who is invited to journey from her home in Canada to visit her aunt Martha (delightfully played by Emmanuelle Riva) in Paris.

However, Fiona’s delight at arriving in the French capital turns into something of a disaster in a series of bizarre events - plus her aunt can’t be found.

However, she meets up with local down and out Dom (Abel) who takes an instant liking for her, much to Fiona’s shock.

Together, though, they try to track down the missing aunt.

The comedy is very visual and the timing is superb.

The whole movie is brilliantly pulled together, with various scenes linked to others further down the line.

Abel and Gordon turn their roles into excellent larger than life characters that are a joy to watch.

Hopefully Lost in Paris will crop up in enough cinemas to get the audience it deserves. If not, then bookmark it for a viewing on DVD or subscription - you won’t be disappointed!