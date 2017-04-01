FILM REVIEW: Another Mother’s Son (3 out of 5)

The Channel Islands were the only British territories to be occupied by the Germans in the Second World War.

And it wasn’t just for a brief time, it was for most of the conflict.

This film, based on a true story, takes a look at one family in Jersey and, in particular shopkeeper Louisa Gould.

Louisa, a widow since the 1930s, had two sons fighting in the war, and struggled with the rest of the islanders through rationing and oppression.

Also on the island were Russian prisoners, forced to work in a quarry until they dropped, overseen by German guards.

However, one manages to escape and is taken in by Louisa.

For most of the movie we follow the two of them forming a strong almost mother/son bond, both ever fearful of being found out.

But the story takes a dramatic turn in the last third.

And perhaps that’s where the film’s weakness lies. I felt like we were being rushed through to the conclusion.

It’s also a bit disappointing to be presented with a bunch of captions at the end in an attempt to round off the story.

I felt it would have made a much better TV series, providing time to develop the end of the story more and expand on some of the other characters.

But none of that should dissuade you from watching what is a powerful drama and a tribute to one of the many women in the war who risked everything to make a stand for humanity.

Jenny Seagrove is very good as Louisa and there’s strong back-up from John Hannah, Susan Hampshire, Joanna David and former Boyzone singer Ronan Keating.

Film details: Another Mother’s Son (12A) 103mins

Director: Christopher Menaul

Starring: Jenny Seagrove, John Hannah, Julian Kostov

Screening courtesy of Horsham Capitol