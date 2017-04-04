DVD review: Realm of the Dead (3 out of 5)

The amount of comic book characters that have been portrayed by actors on screen has grown enormously in recent years.

But here’s something a bit different - a film that brings a comic to the screen but retaining as much of the comic aspect as possible.

It’s called an animated motion comic, but that means it’s a series of storyboards with one or two parts moving; an eye or a hand or a vehicle.

This allows you to concentrate on some amazing drawings that have incredible detail.

Realm of the Damned is the first in a four part series that is set in a future world dominated by a host of unpleasant monsters.

There are vampires, the undead, werewolves and various other unfriendly groups.

However, when an apocalyptic evil is resurrected the only hope is Alberic Van Helsing who fits into the ‘anti-hero’ role.

There’s also plenty of heavy metal music adding to this raw, violent movie.

Most of the characters and backgrounds are grey and lurking in the shadows, making the masses of blood stand out in stark contrast.

It’s certainly an acquired taste, but you can create an impressive landscape and bunch of characters far more cheaply with a pen and a lot of skill.

If you go for the limited collector’s edition you’ll also get a booklet explaining all the characters and a bunch of character cards.