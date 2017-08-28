Ale at Amberley has beer for all tastes

Amberley Museum’s magnificent beer festival returns for another year from Friday to Sunday.

Sample some delightful ales, ciders and perries in a glorious setting with rolling countryside.

Ruth Tyrrell, communications manager, said: “With more than 60 to choose from, we’ve done our best to make sure there’s something for those new to real ale, and beers you may not have tried even if you’re a seasoned beer drinker.

“There’s a variety of entertainment, including some great local bands and morris dancers at some sessions.”

Ale at Amberley sessions are midday to 4.30pm from Friday to Sunday, which is included in the normal museum entry price, and 6pm to 10.30pm on Friday and Saturday for over-18s only, tickets £5.

Ruth pointed out: “The museum areas close at 5pm. Sunday afternoon is drink up day, when we hope to gradually run out of everything, so choice will be limited.”

Visit amberleymuseum.co.uk/aleatamberley to book.