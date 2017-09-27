Worthing cricketer named in England's Ashes squad

Worthing cricketer Mason Crane's outstanding year has continued by being named in England's 16-man Ashes squad.

The 20-year-old Hampshire leg-spinner made his England debut in the T20 format earlier this summer, dismissing AB de Villiers for his first-ever international wicket, and could now make his Test debut in a Ashes series in Australia.

Mason Crane celebrates a wicket for Worthing in 2014. Picture by Stephen Goodger

England will look to retain the Ashes when they travel to Australia for a five Test series from November until January.

Crane, a former Thomas A Becket and Lancing College pupil, has played at Worthing since he was ten and was part of the club's double-winning under-16 Sussex Festival side in 2011 and 2012. He also took 54 wickets for Worthing's 1st XI before his Hampshire duties took over.

He was the first overseas player to play for New South Wales in more than 30 years earlier this year.

The full England Ashes squad is: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Ben Foakes, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ben Stokes, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Chris Woakes.