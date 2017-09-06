Weedon delighted as East Preston claim title

East Preston were crowned West Sussex Invitation Cricket League Division 2 champions on Saturday.

The last day of the season saw them needing a win to guarantee the title.

A loss for Gary Weedon’s side and a win for second-placed Barns Green would have seen them promoted but with no title.

But East Preston cruised to victory against Wisborough Green while Barns Green were beaten by West Wittering on the final day.

Skipper Weedon said: “I’m absolutely delighted with our season and it’s good to finally be back in Division 1 after two seasons out. It’s been a great season and we have managed to perform week in week out.

“We have managed to add several players to our squad this year which has been the key thing for us this year.

“If some players are unavailable we have still managed to put out a strong side and compete against any team in the division.”

And Weedon believes his side has what it takes do well in Division 1 next season.

He said: “ I do think we are able to compete in division 1 and think we can certainly challenge the top teams.

Weedon is also hoping he can keep one of his stand out players for one more season.

He said: “By far louis Storey has been our stand out player, at only 15 he’s has really stepped up this year.

“He’s opened the batting with myself throughout the season and he’s piled on the runs to put us in positions to win in most games.

“I am hoping that Sussex will allow him to stay with us for one more year before sending him to a linked club. He’s far too good to be batting down the order.

“However, it’s been a real team effort this year, everyone has contributed throughout the season and I’m already looking forward to what we can achieve next year.”

East Preston bowled first in their match with Wisborough after losing the toss. Jack Sunderland and Joe Carter soon reduced Wisborough to 30-4.

Tim Dodd (16) and James Self (19) showed a little resistance before Sunderland claimed the wicket of the latter and Wisborough found themselves 56-7. Jacob Ball hit 22 to help them reach 87 all out from 28.4 overs.

Sunderland was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4-33, while Carter took 3-25.

Gary Weedon and fellow opener Louis Storey did not hang about in reply with the skipper scoring 20 from 21 balls and Storey (21 from 33 balls) before they were both dismissed lbw by Steyn.

But Paul McCafferty (26 from 14 balls including three sixes) and Sunderland (14 from 10 balls) saw them home in 12.3 overs.