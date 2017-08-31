We’ll approach it the same as any other game – Askew

Littlehampton Cricket Club skipper James Askew insists his side will not do anything differently as they head into their West Sussex Invitation League Division 1 title decider on Saturday.

Askew’s side sealed a 99-run success in their game in hand on Saturday to move to the summit with just a game to go.

It looks to be an intriguing final day in Division 1 with three teams still in with a chance of being crowned champions and earning promotion to the Sussex League.

Littlehampton, who now lead the way with a game left, know a win at rivals Arundel will see them crowned champions.

Southwater and Henfield, in second and third respectively, face each other and have to hope Littlehampton slip up.

Despite such a massive match being just two days away, Askew says his side will approach it in the same way as any other game.

He said: “Everyone knows the situation going into Saturday’s game but we’ll just treat it as we have done for all the games this season. We know we’ll have to be at our best to achieve victory.”

