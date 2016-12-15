Video: Chris Jordan signs new one-year contract extension with Sussex

Chris Jordan has signed a one-year extension to his contract at Sussex, which will see him remain at Hove until at least the end of the 2018 season.

The 28 year-old England star signed until the end of 2017 back in March of this year, but has now put pen to paper on a deal for another year.

Jordan arrived at BN3 in 2013 and enjoyed a whirlwind start to his Sussex career, making his England one-day international debut at the end of the season.

His best first-class figures of 6 for 48 on his Sussex debut against Yorkshire at Headingley, and has taken 125 scalps for Sussex in Specsavers County Championship cricket.

Jordan has also broken the 1,000 run barrier four-day cricket for Sussex, and made a maiden first-class century last season, scoring 131 against Essex at Colchester.

He has played 8 times in Test cricket for England, as well as 31 One-Day Internationals and 19 T20 Internationals, and was part of the England side that reached the final of the World T20 earlier this year.

Chris Jordan in action last season. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Jordan was capped by Sussex early on in the 2014 season, shortly before he made his Test debut against Sri Lanka at Lord’s. He is currently in Australia as he has been snapped up by the Adelaide Strikers for the Big Bash tournament.

Jordan said of his new deal at Hove, “Since I arrived at the club back in 2013, I’ve been made to feel so welcome. I’ve gone from strength to strength and it’s a club that really feels like home now.

“I’m glad to be signing on for another year to hopefully help the club win some silverware in the coming seasons.

“As a team, we’re in a little bit of a transitional period, but the philosophy that the club has and the plans that Mark Davis and the team are implementing are moving us in the right direction.”

Sussex’s Head Coach Mark Davis said, “It's great to have CJ extend his contract for another year. He is such a valuable player for Sussex in all forms.

“To have him sign a new contract is brilliant for us as we embark on developing a strong team for the future. He is not only a fantastic cricketer, but an important role model for our youngsters.”