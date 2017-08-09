Title still well within our reach - Askew

Have your say

Littlehampton Cricket Club skipper James Askew insists his side can still win the West Sussex Invitation League Division 1 title this season.

Askew saw his team’s title aspirations take a huge hit following a 15-run home defeat at the hands of Henfield on Saturday.

Littlehampton, who remained third despite the defeat, are now 28 points behind Felbridge & Sunnyside, then a further 13 points adrift of league leaders Southwater – though they do have a game in hand on both.

The current top two took full advantage of Littlehampton’s slip-up –scoring wins over Eastergate and Arundel respectively –to open up a slight gap in the push for both promotion and the title.

Despite his team losing ground in the latest round of fixtures, Askew still harbours title hopes.

He said: “The title is still well within our reach, there are still some big games to be played.

“We just need to pick ourselves up over the next week and go again this weekend when we make the trip to rivals Chippingdale in the league.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.