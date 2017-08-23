Title push back in Littlehampton's hands

Littlehampton Cricket Club moved into pole position to take the West Sussex League Division 1 title on Saturday.

After starting the day in third, James Askew’s side scored a 52-run win over Felbridge & Sunnyside to move above them into second in the table.

League leaders Southwater fell to a shock defeat at Horsham Trinity, which leaves Littlehampton 21 points off top spot with a game in hand.

With two matches left this season, Littlehampton are now in pole position but skipper Askew wants his team to remain grounded.

He said: “Everyone knows what is at stake but we must remain level-headed.

“We’ve seen this week that anyone can beat anyone in this division, so we’ll have to be at our best.”

Thomas Lee (99) fell to the last ball of Littlehampton’s innings as he missed out on a century.

After choosing to bat, Lee’s half-century and Guy Souch (50 not out) to help the home side post 194-4 from 40 overs.

Ryan Budd (3-43) and Amjad Mohsin (3-26) ended Felbridge’s hopes of chasing the target down with great displays with the ball.

Sam Rintoul (50) top-scored but his team were all out for 142 from 34.2 overs.

Littlehampton travel to Crawley Down on Saturday.