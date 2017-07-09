Sussex start Natwest T20 Blast campaign with defeat

Sussex Sharks kicked off their Natwest T20 Blast campaign with an 18-run defeat at the hands of Glamorgan at Arundel Castle this afternoon.

South African Colin Ingram (101 not out) crashed the fastest century in history for the Welsh side in this format of the game as they amassed 198-4 from their 20 overs.

Ingram's 45-ball ton put Glamorgan in control, while fellow South African Jacques Rudolph crashed 49 to help them rack up a large total.

Luke Wright (101) also struck a century in the home side's response but he failed to find others to contribute with him as Sussex ended on 180-6 off their 20 overs.

Both Ingram (2-27) and Michael Hogan (2-22) put the squeeze as Sussex to ensure Glamorgan wrapped up their first win in this year's competition.

Sussex's T20 skipper Ross Taylor won the toss and asked Glamorgan to bat first.

The Welsh side struggled in the early overs, losing openers Aneurin Donald (three) and David Lloyd (three) cheaply.

Off-spinner Danny Briggs trapped Donald lbw with the first ball of his second over, while Lloyd inside edged onto his own stumps in Jofra Archer's opening over, to leave them struggling at 8-2 after four overs.

Lloyd's dismissal brought Jacques Rudolph to partner South African compatriot Colin Ingram at the crease and they turned things around for Glamorgan.

The pair shared a 130-run third-wicket stand to get things back on track. Ingram tore into Sussex's attack, smashing the fastest T20 century in Glamorgan's history - off only 45 balls - as he finished unbeaten on 101 at the end of their innings.

Rudolph was similarly destructive making 49 from 37 deliveries as the Welsh side recovered from 15-2 from five overs, then 24-2 after six, to reach 137-3 when he went.

Chris Jordan was the man to finally break the partnership - only after they put on 130 for the third-wicket in 71 balls - having Rudolph caught by Ben Brown.

Chris Cooke continued where Rudolph left off and piled on the runs with Ingram.

Cooke was unbeaten on 37 from 17 balls at the end, while Ingram was the other not out batter on 101 as Glamorgan reached 198-3 from their 20 overs. The pair shared a 61-run stand from the final 27 balls of the innings.

Sussex's bowlers toiled hard but proved expensive. Seamer Archer went for 41 from his four overs, Jordan bowled out and ended with figures of 1-34, while Briggs impressed with 1-28 off his four.

Luke Wright (101) and Chris Nash (12) helped Sussex to 18-0 after two overs, before Michael Hogan made an instant impact on his introduction into the attack.

Hogan first bowled Nash, then trapped Stiaan van Zyl with the very next delivery of his opening over to leave the home side 22-2 following three overs.

Sussex skipper Taylor joined Wright at the crease and they began to turn it around, before the New Zealander fell to centurion Colin Ingram.

In his opening over, Taylor top-edged an Ingram delivery straight to Marchant De Lange for 17, following a third-wicket stand of 47 with Wright.

Ingram thought he'd struck in his second over but Ben Brown was asked to return to the crease, having originally been given out.

Despite being handed a lifeline, Brown (14) would fall to Ingram in his next over. He could only pick out Donald on the mid-wicket boundary to leave his side in trouble at 97-4.

As long as Wright remained, Sussex still had a chance but the rate was rising all the time.

Timm van der Gugten had Laurie Evans (12) caught on the boundary by Kiran Carlson to leave the home side 151-5 with three overs to go, still needing 48 for victory.

Wright (101) stuck around and managed to reach his century, before falling very next ball being caught by Wagg on the mid-wicket boundary to all but end Sussex's hopes of victory.

Archer (five*) and Jordan (two not out) were undefeated at the end but the home side fell 18-runs short of the win - ending on 180-6.

Hogan produced a fine spell, finishing with figures of 2-22 from his four overs, while Ingram followed his century by taking 2-27.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.