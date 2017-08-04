Sussex Sharks find their bite

By Colin Bowman

After a somewhat tepid 2017 Nat West T20 Blast campaign Sussex Cricket found their teeth at the 1st Central County Ground this evening.

On a blowy but all important dry night Chris Nash swaggered with two excellent catches and then a pulsating opening knock of 60 odd.

He was backed up by some awesome performances all around the pitch as the Brown Caps of Surrey became Shark Bait.

In all truth the 9th game of a 14 match group series was a must win affair for Sussex after having only picked up 6 points thus far.

Perhaps that notion had stirred public imagination as a virtual full house took their seats.

And they created an electric atmosphere from the very first ball. Surrey did manage to strike a boundary off the 1st delivery but that perhaps was their finest moment.

After that the hosts were very much in charge. Tymal Mills was back in the team and his contribution was swift and devastating.

He bowled two overs early on and two very late on as he finished on three for 20.

That’s why we are paying the big bucks. Spinner Will Beer was in the mood finishing with 2 for 19. Sussex bowling was neat an precise in the main however it was the catching which really caught the eye.

Laurie Evans held two massively high efforts, keeper Ben Brown had to dive forward to catch Pope and Chris Nash took two of his own.

The second was mightily difficult under swirling wind but he kept a good eye on the ball and pouched one handed while falling to his right.

Catches win matches I always say ! Sussex to chase 149.

Nash has recently gone on record to suggest that he is in quite good nick at the moment.

Well, he certainly proved that with an ‘I was there’ kind of inns up top with Stiaan Van Zyl.

In incredible, rapid and aggressive style the County Ground sweetheart had home fans in raptures with 9 fours and 3 stunning sixes on route to a match winning 64 runs. Van Zyl is really starting to motor in this competition.

That’s 42 not out at Taunton and then a 50 tonight.

Ben Brown and skipper Ross Taylor ran the clock down to a wonderful home victory by 8 wickets.

The County Ground was in high spirits at the end of the game. Tonight’s performance gave a mere hint of the talent experience and youth that head coach Mark Davis has at his disposal.

Its taken a little while to come together but hopefully home fans can see why I have never and will never give up on a quarter final slot come 18th August. With 5 ultra exciting fixtures to come there is lots of hard work to be done but the signs are very positive.

We travel to the gorgeous surrounds of St Lawrence Ground Canterbury (Friday 4th August) for what should be something very special indeed.

That game will be brought to you here in the next few days.

The Sharks are Circling !!