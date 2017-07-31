Sussex hope over-50s Aussie clash can lead to Ashes Series

Sussex are playing their part in helping to establish a future Ashes series for the over-50s.

This Thursday (3rd August) the county’s over-50s take on their Australian counterparts at Preston Nomads in a 45-overs a side game, starting at 1pm.

The Australians are in the UK on a three-week tour when they will face several county over-50s teams all over the country, including fixtures against Surrey, Kent and Essex in the southern leg of their tour.

If the trip, which is being supported by Cricket Australia and ECB, proves to be a success it could lead the way to an Ashes series in future between the best over-50 players in both countries.

Sussex’s over-50s were established more than 25 years ago and are now part of a structure of seniors’ cricket in the county which boasts seven sides, including two over-50s, four at over-60s and one at over-70s.

Sussex Chief Executive Rob Andrew said: “This Thursday’s game is going to be a special occasion for all involved and we’re delighted to be hosting the Australians. Hopefully, the success of the Sussex fixture and the rest of their trip will eventually lead to an over-50s Ashes series which would be fantastic for the game.

“Over-50s cricket has been established in Sussex for more than 25 years and is going from strength to strength. I’d like to congratulate Ian Jones and Hugh Milner for organising this fixture and the work they do with seniors’ cricket in Sussex. I hope they get a good crowd at Preston Nomads next week for what I’m sure will be a competitive fixture – as all England-Australia encounters invariably are!”

Entry to Thursday’s game at the Spen Cama Memorial Ground is free.