Raiders cruise past struggling Broadstreet

Worthing Raiders produced an assured performance as they swept aside National 2 South strugglers Broadstreet at Roundstone Lane this afternoon.

Two tries from Sam Hampson, along with efforts from Jack Maslen, Jack Forrest, Jake Lake and replacement Will Grief saw Raiders wrap up a bonus-point 42-14 triumph.

The victory was a fourth in 11 league matches this season for Worthing and a second successive win on home turf.

On Armistice Day, a minute's silence was observed prior to kick-off. Raiders had been dealt a blow as skipper Liam Perkins pulled out through illness in the build-up but the home side were quickly in to their stride.

After a stoppage Matt Walsh quickly restarted, the ball was fumbled, only for Lake to react quickest and go over inside four minutes.

A free-flowing Raiders move was rounded off as James Redmayne, who came in to replace Perkins, found Hampson to get his first try. Matt McLean failed to convert but the home side still lead 12-0.

Both teams were reduced to 14 players after Raiders' Joe Spurgeon and Lewis Snowden clashed off-the-ball, resulting in the pair being shown yellow cards, with 20 minutes played.

Broadstreet were back in it eight minutes later. Nicholas Thatcher's clever jink worked himself some room and he found Christopher Idehen to get his side's opening try.

Hampson's converted second try - which was awarded after consultation between referee and assistant - provided the perfect response on the half-hour.

McLean then fired over a penalty three minutes prior to the interval as Raiders went in leading 22-7.

The match lacked fluidity for the first 15 minutes after the restart, before Maslen's interception try was the home side's fourth - ensuring a bonus-point.

Sustained pressure from Broadstreet brought their second try, which Thatcher got, to pull it back to 27-14 with just under 20 minutes left.

Raiders ended in superb style and a McLean penalty, along with tries from Forrest and replacement Grief in the final ten minutes sealed a 42-14 home victory.

RAIDERS: Ajayi, Luke, Litterick, Spurgeon, Lake, Price, Dawe, Redmayne; Walsh, McLean, Hampson, Forrest, Richards, Maslen, Leeming. Replacements: Grief, Adams, Cleveland, Whittall, Boyland.