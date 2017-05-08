Worthing cueman wins inaugural snooker shootout event

West Worthing Tennis Club cueman Richard Miller took the inaugural Worthing and District Snooker League snooker shootout title on Sunday (May 7).

The handicapped tournament saw 37 entrants play single-frame knockout matches at three venues across Worthing before an evening session at the tennis club, in Titnore Way.

Craig Blackman and Richard Miller contested the Worthing and District Snooker League shootout tournament final

Miller sealed victory – and the top prize of £200 – with a break of 33 in the final against Craig Blackman.

He defeated Connaught’s Joe Noon in the quarter final, who had earlier scored a tournament top break of 96 to reach the last eight.

