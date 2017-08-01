VIDEO: How Big Orange went so close to Goodwood Cup history

So near - yet so far. Big Orange’s number of Goodwood Cup victories remains at two. But how it looked like he might make it three on the trot for such a long time in Goodwood’s opening-day feature race.

Everyone wanted the six-year-old, owned by Bill and Tim Gredley and trained by Michael Bell, to become the first horse in the 205-year history of the Goodwood Cup to claim a three-year hat-trick.

Big Orange's connections pre-race / Picture by Malcolm Wells

Only Double Trigger had come close, winning it three years in four in the 1990s.

But racing rivals have no time for fairytales and the John Gosden-trained Stradivarius, overtook the long-time leader in the dying atages of the two-mile race to take the crown.

We followed Big Orange from the pre-parade ring to the winner’s enclosure, even if it was the No2 post rather than No1, where he took the post-race applause.

