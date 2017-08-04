VIDEO: Frankie’s Friday flyer at Goodwood

Frankie Dettori performed a flying dismount after registering his first Glorious Goodwood winner of the week on the 9/4 favourite Al Jazi, in the Group Three L’Ormarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes.

Detorri has had a torrid time with a shoulder injury and a stop start return to riding, but his season after victory at the weekend in the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on Enable followed by this success, has hit full stride.

Frankie flies after his win on Al Jazi / Picture by Malcolm Wells

“I would like to dedicate this race to Sheikh Joaan.” said the Italian as he spoke to the press after the race.

“Al Jazi won easy, travelled well, quickened and is uncomplicated.

“She has got a stride on her and for Goodwood that is ideal.

“She has a good cruising speed and a good kick. She put the race to bed straightaway.

“Friday and I have finally got on the score sheet.

“Qatar have sponsored the meeting and it is nice to get a winner on the board for my boss - I am happy now. It has been six weeks since my shoulder injury and I have been working hard at it - it is back to where it was now.”