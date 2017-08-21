Team GB eventing gold for Findon rider Cook

Have your say

Findon rider Tina Cook was part of the Team GB eventing team that took gold in the European Championships over the weekend.

Cook, who was called back into the team for the competition, played her part as Great Britain took top honours in a european event for the first time since 2009.

A score of 113.9 for GB was enough to take gold in Strezgom, Poland, while Germany finished in second thanks to their overall score of 123.

Sweden (148.4) completed the top-three in this year's european competition.

Cook also claimed fourth place in the individual event round, missing out on a bronze medal to team-mate Nicola Wilson.

Findon rider Cook, who partnered rapidly improving horse Billy The Red throughout, said: "We were really wanting that gold. It's been a few years and it's fantastic to be back in this position."

