Sally breaks 13-year European record

Findon-based swimming star Sally Mills broke a British and European record at the recent Short Course National Masters Championships in Sheffield.

Competing in the 60-64 year category, Mills smashed a 13-year British and European record in the 200m butterfly by almost three seconds.

The Mid Sussex Marlins competitor finished first with a time of 3:04.69, which saw her set a new national and European in the process.

Mills also managed to win the 100m butterfly and came home second in the 50m event. It was a successful event for Mills, who set new personal best times in all three of her races.