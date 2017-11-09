Littlehampton break new ground with record league victory

Littlehampton Hockey Club ran up a new record league victory on Saturday.

Making the trip to Sussex Open League Division 3 basement boys and rivals Penguin’s 2nd XI, Littlehampton romped to an emphatic 17-0 away triumph.

Littlehampton went in at the break 6-0 ahead, then the goals continued to come in what was a one-sided affair.

An even more convincing margin of 11-0 in the second period rounded off the easiest of victories for Littlehampton.

Youngster Callum Warner led the Littlehampton scorers, completing a double hat-trick.

Terry Isaac followed closely behind with five goals, while Colin Warner, James Griffiths and Mike Smith completed the scoring.

Littlehampton host Eastbourne’s 4th XI on Saturday, full of confidence following a record league triumph.