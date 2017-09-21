Goring's Gleeson gunning for glory

Goring-based rifle shooting star Katie Gleeson is gunning for more glory ahead of a huge year in her career.

The 22-year-old is fresh from European success with the Great British three-position women’s rifle team and is now targeting places at both next year’s Commonwealth Games and the Tokyo Olympics three years from now.

Gleeson made history last month as her and two other GB squad members teamed up to become the first-ever women’s gold medallists in the three-position discipline at a European competition.

The Goring talent, who is currently ranked the number one English women in three-position, air rifle and rifle-prone categories, is on course to take part in next year’s Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia.

Gleeson, who is sponsored by her employer, Ziffit, is travelling to Brisbane to participate in a dress rehearsal event two months from now and believes a good performance could ensure her selection in December.

She said: “The Commonwealth and Olympic Games are the pinnacle in our sport and I want to compete at both of those.

“Things have moved so quickly and I’ve improved a great deal over the past year or so. I won’t be getting ahead of myself but I’ve put myself in a good position to be part of the English team that travels to the Commonwealth Games in April.”

Gleeson has had a stunning year, which has seen her move to the number one ranked Great British shooter in air rifle, three-position rifle and rifle-prone.

The 23-year-old is currently the third-highest ranked three-position rifle female in GB, second in the air rifle and still top of the rifle-prone rankings.

With a Commonwealth Games and a World Championships to come in 2018, Gleeson wants her fast rate of improvement to continue.

She added: “Next year is going to be a big one for myself and I hope to be part of all the biggest events. Both the Commonwealth Games and World Championships come around every four years, so to compete in both would be great.”

Both three-position and air rifle are Olympic disciplines and Gleeson’s ultimate aim is to be part of Team GB in three years.

She said: “Everything I’m working towards is to make sure I am part of the shooting team at the next Olympics. I’ll continue to work hard and hope that is enough to get me there.

“There are some massive competitions to come between now and then, so I want to do well on the world stage before Tokyo in 2020.”