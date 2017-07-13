Gayle named new Thunder head coach

Worthing Thunder have named Daniel Gayle as their new head coach.

Gayle was unveiled by the club today as the man to replace Daniel Hildreth, who left at the end of last season.

The play-caller arrives after leaving his assistant coach role with British Basketball League side Surrey Scorchers.

Prior to his job with the Guildford-based side, Gayle spent three years at Myerscough College in Lancashire, where he was the academy coach as well as head coach of the National Basketball League Division 3 North outfit.

Before his work in England, the new Thunder head coach spent time in Spain coaching Canarias Basketball Academy.

Gayle has now been asked to lead a new-look Worthing Thunder, with his first aim a return to the team to the National League Division 1 play-offs following a two-year absence.

He said: "I am extremely humbled to be given such an opportunity to lead the Thunder this coming season.

“I'm very excited to be a part of a club with such a rich history in British basketball.

"I am looking forward to the challenge of getting the club back in contention of winning some hardware."

After being unveiled as Thunder head coach, Gayle is now expected to get to work building a new-look squad.

The first of several signings could be announced as soon as tomorrow and Gayle is looking ahead to getting to work.

Thunder chairman Frank Gainsbury is pleased to have a new man on board and said: "We are delighted to welcome to Worthing Thunder our new head coach Daniel Gayle, who brings a wealth of experience to the club.

"His previous work in the British Basketball League, as well as his extensive involvement with youth development basketball, - both in the UK and overseas - will bring welcome management and coaching skills to the club.

"We very much look forward to working with Daniel in the forthcoming season and trust that his appointment will be the start of a long and successful relationship with the club."

