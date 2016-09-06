Littlehampton crowned T20 Cup champions for the first time

Littlehampton Cricket Club secured the West Sussex Invitation League T20 Cup title for the first time on Sunday.

James Askew’s side saw off Chippingdale and West Wittering on finals day at Preston Nomads to take the crown.

Littlehampton's West Sussex Invitation League T20 Cup winning team. Picture: Amjad Mohsin

Following a tricky Division 1 campaign, which came to an end last week, Askew admitted this was the perfect way to draw their season to a close.

He said: “We were all a little disappointed with how this season went and wanted to win a trophy.

“The first team at Littlehampton have not won any silverware for a while, so it was nice to achieve something for this club.

“It was a really good day for everyone involved with Littlehampton and we want to build from what we have achieved this year now.”

James Askew receives the T20 Cup trophy from Sussex cricketer Matt Machan. Picture: Amjad Mohsin

In the semi-final, Littlehampton met division-lower Chippingdale, who won Division 2 this year.

After being stuck in, Askew’s side struggled as Ally James top-scored with 35, Nathan Perry made 18 and Michael Askew struck 15 but Littlehampton were restricted to 120-9 from their 20 overs.

With a low total to defend, Askew’s team needed to bowl well and they did just that.

Economical figures from both Ryan Budd (2-13) and James Askew (2-17) ensured Chipps were restricted to 98-8 as they fell 22 runs short.

In the final, Littlehampton took on Division 3 side West Wittering.

West Wittering captain Carl Tupper choose to bat first but Littlehampton once again were lethal with the ball.

Budd finished with figures of 3-15, while James Askew and Andy Greig both bagged two wickets as Wittering could only muster 111-9 in their allotted overs.

Skipper James Askew got his side off to a flying start, crashing a quickfire 30, but Nathan Perry (nine), Louis Paul (six) and James (five) all went in quick succession to leave Littlehampton in trouble.

However, Askew’s side were not to be denied and an unbeaten 16 from Michael Askew and 13 not out from Chris Heberlein helped Littlehampton to 112-5 with eight balls remaining.

Littlehampton’s skipper believes his side’s bowling and fielding displays were what got them through the day.

He added: “Our bowling and fielding efforts were great. In the semi-final, Ryan and Andy Greig really pulled it back for us in those middle overs.

“The in the final, we carried on that form with the bowlers doing well and being backed up in the field.

“Ryan was incredible on the day, deservedly winning player of the day.

“To finish with figures of 5-28 across eight overs he bowled in the two games was exceptional.

“Those types of figures are impressive at any level but to do in on a finals day when it really matters makes it that much better.

“This victory is something that we will enjoy, then look to take forward with us heading into the new season and continue the success.”

